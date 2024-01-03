1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.