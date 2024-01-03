1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

