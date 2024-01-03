1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $751,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,562,000 after acquiring an additional 263,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $560.39 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.96 and a 200-day moving average of $499.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

