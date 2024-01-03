1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 667 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

