1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.