1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $471.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.93. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $487.84.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

