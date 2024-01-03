1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 940 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

