1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VTEB opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

