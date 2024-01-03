19,819 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $138.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.