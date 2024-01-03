2,122 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

