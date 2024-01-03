21,657 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 257,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,537. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

