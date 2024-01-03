2,336 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,814. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.07.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

