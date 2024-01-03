264 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.68. 320,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,586. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average is $210.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

