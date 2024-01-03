27,628 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 463,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,731. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.