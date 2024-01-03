27,705 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after buying an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $73,081,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

