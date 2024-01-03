3,143 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

GPN opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

