33,019 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. 13,997,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,167,184. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

