374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.
374Water Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. 374Water has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.24.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 406.05%.
374Water Company Profile
374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
