395 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock worth $263,517,241. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.17. 2,072,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.24 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

