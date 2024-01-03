4,717 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. 443,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

