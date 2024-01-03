5,487 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. 1,239,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,120. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

