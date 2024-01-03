56,041 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. 2,189,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

