72,202 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BNDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
