7,785 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 99,654 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. 58,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

