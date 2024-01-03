8,444 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 87,351 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 93,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

