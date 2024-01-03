86,578 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 265,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.