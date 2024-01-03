91,261 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Acquired by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Kure Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter.

FSIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. 123,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

