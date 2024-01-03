915 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.24. 1,157,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,277. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

