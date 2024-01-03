ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 105,033 shares.The stock last traded at $42.40 and had previously closed at $43.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

ABB Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ABB by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

