Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

