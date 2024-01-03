Acas LLC Acquires 10,479 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

