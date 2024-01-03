Acas LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $9,028,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $6,283,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,258. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $757.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

