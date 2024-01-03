Acas LLC Acquires 916 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 2.0% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Acas LLC owned 0.33% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 15,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,207. The company has a market cap of $478.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

