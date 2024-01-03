Acas LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

