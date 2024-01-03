Acas LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.01. The company had a trading volume of 316,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

