Acas LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.