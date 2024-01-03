Acas LLC Buys 520 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Acas LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

KAPR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,441 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

