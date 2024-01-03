Acas LLC Buys Shares of 6,759 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.6 %

BAUG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 1,306,867 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

