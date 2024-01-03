Acas LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS KJAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 742,168 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

