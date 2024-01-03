Acas LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.86. 27,672,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,213,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.