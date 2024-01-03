Acas LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,962. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

