Acas LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 624,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

