Acas LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Acas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,592. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

