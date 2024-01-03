Acas LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,908,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

