Acas LLC Has $897,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Acas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 331,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,746. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

