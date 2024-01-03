Acas LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Acas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,281,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. 3,511,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,240. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

