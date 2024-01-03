Acas LLC Purchases 686 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.09. 202,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,098. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

