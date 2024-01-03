Acas LLC Purchases New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Extra Space Storage makes up 2.5% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.12. 582,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,266. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

