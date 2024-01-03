Acas LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,789. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.