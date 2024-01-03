Acas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Acas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

